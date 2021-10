Correa, Altuve power Astros to 5-4 ALCS Game 1 win

Game 2 is at Minute Maid Park Saturday at 3:20 p.m.

HOUSTON — Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that helped the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series.

Correa's solo shot off Hansel Robles came with two outs and gave the Astros a 4-3 lead.

Jose Altuve homered and drove in three runs for the Astros.

Kiké Hernández hit two home runs, a double and a single for Boston. His solo drive in the ninth pulled the Red Sox within a run.

Game 2 is Saturday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

#KHOU11 #Astros humble hero @JoseAltuve27 was asked what he was feeling like when he hit his clutch homer tonight. Here's his answer: pic.twitter.com/K5M2bWv6XZ — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 16, 2021

#KHOU11 #Astros 2nd baseman @JoseAltuve27 was asked what his reaction was when @TeamCJCorrea Carlos Correa hit his solo homer to put the Astros in the lead. Here's his answer: pic.twitter.com/fkBCEfQWPg — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 16, 2021

Red Sox vs. Astros game key plays

The Astros got on the board first as Yordan Alvarez lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Jose Altuve. 1-0 Astros after one inning.

It stayed 1-0 Astros, thanks to this catch with the bases loaded by Kiké Hernandez.

And, as it often happens, after making the amazing play in the field, Hernandez leads off the third and ties the game with a solo home run.

Dusty’s comment when he saw it off the bat? “Oh Lawd!” https://t.co/7dAJ2VE2pM — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 16, 2021

Jose Altuve tied this one up at 3 with a two-run bomb.

It's a brand new ballgame in Houston. pic.twitter.com/R7lxREumzJ — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2021

Carlos Correa gave the Astros a 4-3 lead with this solo shot.

Carlos Correa has 4 career go-ahead HR in the 7th inning or later of playoff games, the most in #Postseason history.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/PYMfhx7bti — Houston Astros (@astros) October 16, 2021

Hernandez then homered again in the ninth to get the Red Sox to within 1. 5-4 Astros.

Before the game

Here's Booker T with the 'Play Ball' call

And former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Astros lineup

Astros' lineup for Game 1 of ALCS vs. lefty Chris Sale pic.twitter.com/MkigbmyIEf — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 15, 2021

Fans getting ready for an Astros win!

KHOU 11's Melissa Correa was at Astros Street Fest, talking to fans who were ready for a Houston Astros win!

It was raining earlier in Houston, but that didn't dampen the Astros fans' spirit, as Xavier Walton found.

It's not all Astros fans at Minute Maid Park. There are Red Sox fans there. One of those Red Sox fans is KHOU 11 photojournalist Mars Juarez.

Photojournalist @marsthephotog29 seems to have found a friend in the crowd. 🙄 LOL!!!! As I told someone who questioned why #khou11 allowed a #RedSox cap in Houston: we work for a balanced, equal opportunity employer! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/sev8i9YNKt — Melissa Correa (@KHOUmelissa) October 15, 2021

Outside Minute Maid Park, it was a fashion show of Astros gear.

American League Championship Series schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 at Minute Maid Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Minute Maid Park; 3:20 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD

