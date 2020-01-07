A's, Giants looking to fill seats with cardboard cutouts

The Oakland A's are selling cardboard cutouts with fans' photos that they will put in the seats at the Coliseum this season.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics, following the lead of the Giants in San Francisco, are selling cardboard cutouts with fans' photos that they will put in the seats at the Coliseum this season.

The team also plans to mix in images of former players and celebrities alongside the fan cutouts.

Major League Baseball is looking to play a 60-game regular season this summer because of the coronavirus. There will be no fans at ballparks on opening day, but some markets are hoping to play in front of smaller crowds by the end of the season.

The cardboard cutouts for A’s games range in price from $49 to $129. Proceeds from the sales go to charity.