Astros Javier starts historic no-hitter...and it was the second time he's done that this season

PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier was masterful against Philadelphia Wednesday, allowing no hits and no runs through six innings. Bryan Abreu kept things going in the seventh by striking out the side. And Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly nailed it down. Houston won it, 5-0, to tie the World Series at 2 games apiece.

As the Astros took control of the game with their pitching, Google searches ramped up for how many no-hitters have ever been thrown in a World Series game.

The answer BEFORE Wednesday's game was over -- one, according to Major League Baseball. After it was over -- two. Javier and the Astros bullpen matched the feat done by the Yankees' Don Larson in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series. And that was a perfect game.

Larson's perfect game was one of the two previous postseason no-hitters in Major League Baseball history. The other was by Roy Halladay of the Phillies, who no-hit the Reds in Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Javier struck out nine through six innings, including five in a row in the fourth and fifth. He threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes.