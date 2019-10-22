WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is getting in on the hype for the Washington Nationals during the World Series.

The organization temporarily renamed the National Mall to "Nationals Mall" to show their support for the Nationals during the World Series.

No, the curly W on the mall isn't real, but National Mall NPS tweeted a photo of what the mall would look like if the team's logo were landscaped into the grass.

The entire city is gearing up for Game 1, and is planning to celebrate all throughout the World Series. For the updated game schedule, see below:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27:Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed

