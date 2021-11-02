Minute Maid Park roof will be open for World Series Game 6 tonight

This is the second game of the World Series at Minute Maid Park that the roof will be open.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves play tonight in Game 6 of the World Series, they’ll be doing it under the Houston sky. That’s because the roof at Minute Maid Park will be open.

The Astros sent out details of tonight’s Game 6, mentioning the open roof. The roof was also open in World Series Game 2, which the Astros won, 7-2.

Editor's note: Video above is of the roof open before Game 2.

It should be a pleasant night at Minute Paid Park. The temperatures should drop back into the low 70s for first pitch and even lower for the drive home.

Ok #Game6 forecast looking good 🙌🙌 high temp of 80° - dropping to low 70s for first pitch and 60s for drive home. #ForTheH @KHOU #khou11 The question is- will the roof be open?! Nice temps- but slightly higher humidity- still not bad... so we will see! pic.twitter.com/LtHlBGziYG — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) November 2, 2021

The roof will be OPEN for Game 6 tonight at Minute Maid Park. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 2, 2021

About the roof

We did some research about the Minute Maid roof and how the team performs when it's open or closed.

It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to open the roof at Minute Maid Park.

When the Astros were in the playoffs in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, the roof was closed for all games.

All 28 regular-season games in 2020 were played without fans and with the roof closed.

From 2000 to 2019, The Astros played 68% of regular-season games (1,103 out of 1,614) with the roof closed, 366 games (23%) with the roof open and 145 games (9%) with the roof open and closed.

During the same span, the Astros had a .533 winning percentage with the roof closed and a .503 winning percentage with it open.

Rally nuns are back!

Hey, Astros fans! We have some great news that'll help you breathe just a little easier as we head to Game 6 of the World Series.

The "Rally Nuns" will be in attendance!