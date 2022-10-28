Mattress Mack says Phillies have 'worst fans ever' after heated exchange goes viral

Astros superfan Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said he was leaving the game when a "drunk" guy started hassling him about Altuve. His response was caught on video.

HOUSTON — It's no secret that Gallery Furniture Owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is passionate about the Houston Astros. And it's no surprise that the superfan is in Philadelphia to cheer for the 'Stros as they battle the Phillies in the World Series.

But McIngvalle probably wasn't expecting to go viral after a postgame encounter with a "drunk" Phillies fan was caught on camera.

"I was told they are the worst fans ever. I expected the best and I got the worst," McIngvale told us Wednesday.

He was leaving the game after the Astros' ugly 7-0 loss when he said the "drunk guy" started hassling him about the 2017 cheating scandal.

"When they said ‘Altuve’s a f—king cheater, he’ll never make the Hall of Fame,’ that sent me over the edge," McIngvale said.

He cursed at the guy a couple of times and that's what's shown on the TikTok video that's making the rounds on social media.

WARNING: Contains graphic language

Mattress Mack defending the Houston Astros#levelup



pic.twitter.com/RPKg6Y0O96 — Rob in Cypress (@robncypress) November 2, 2022

McIngvale said he has no regrets about his response.

"I stand up for Houston when they're right and I stand up for Jose Altuve," McIngvale said. "Jose is one of the greatest Astros of all time, he's a great person and a great ambassador for Houston."

Astros fans were quick to defend McIngvale on Twitter.

So Mattress Mack donates mattresses to Philly vets, and this is how Philly treats him…this does not look good Philly, but then you guys threw stuff at Santa, so I guess it’s expected… — KristenMYonker 🤘🏻🐾 🇺🇦 (@kyonker4) November 2, 2022

Man, they pissed off our national treasure…they have to pay now 🤬!!! — SP (@sport_prodigy) November 2, 2022

Some fans suggested showing the video to the Astros to fire them up for Game 4.

Seriously, this needs to be played on a loop in the clubhouse for the rest of the series.



If seeing a 71-year-old @MattressMack ready to fistfight the entire city of Philadelphia by himself isn't enough to inspire them to finish the job, we were never going to win. — Bro'se "I was wrong about Yuli" Altuve (@TheYankeesDaddy) November 2, 2022

And even a few Phillies fans are defending McIngvale's response.

Lifer Phillies fan here. If Mack’s this fired up I don’t need to see what happened before the video started to know that those guys he’s yelling at are scumbags. Don’t care who he pulls for, guy’s a legit hero. Steps up when real people need help. Do better Philly — Pablo padilla (@Emrosswarrior) November 2, 2022

But there were some critics, along with a lot of people who pointed out that McIngvale bet $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series. It's a bet that could have a $75 million payoff, according to CNN.

Gotta say, not a good look for Mack. — Astros Matt Mattridge (8-2; 106-56) (@KraniumKracka) November 2, 2022

McIngvale is in good company when it comes to reacting to the notoriously nasty Phillies fans.

Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander was caught on camera flipping the bird when the Astros bus arrived at the ballpark before Game 3 and again when he was walking inside. He later said it was "all in good fun."

"... Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue. So I responded in kind," Verlander tweeted in response to a guy who posted the video.

All the context Darren… Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue. So I responded in kind. 🤣 🤣 all in good fun. I enjoyed the banter. Also, nobody broke the window. Was just like that 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/PSk5jzK2nT — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 31, 2022

In another video, Verlander signed a ball for a Phillies fan and then posed for a picture with both of them flipping the bird and grinning.