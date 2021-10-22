Astros rookie Luis Garcia tosses gem on biggest stage of career

Luis Garcia gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings of ALCS Game 6.

HOUSTON — It was a big stage for anyone, much less a rookie pitcher. But Astros starter Luis Garcia had the outing of his career with the brightest spotlight to date on him.

Garcia pitched 5 2/3 innings Friday, only giving up one hit and no runs. And he didn’t give up a single hit until the sixth inning. The Astros bullpen kept Boston off the scoreboard the rest of the way as Houston won, 5-0, to advance to the World Series.

Garcia only gave up one walk while striking out seven Red Sox batters.

It’s a stark contrast from his first outing in the American League Championship Series. He started Game 2, but left with discomfort in his right knee. Houston lost that game, 9-5, as Boston hit two grand slams in the first two innings.

But Friday’s gem was a big bounce back for Garcia, who has had success in his first year in the bigs. For the Astros, he was 11-8 with a 3.30 ERA with 167 strikeouts.