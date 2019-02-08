AUSTIN, Texas — Bear Mayer needed gas money for his new truck.

When he asked his father, Gard, he told him to either get a job or start a company.

That's when Bear decided to start making batting gloves.

"We manufacture the highest quality batting gloves," Bear said.

The Mayer family is close with Miami Marlins First Base Coach Trey Hillman, who helped introduce MLB players to Bruce Bolt Batting Gloves.

"Brett Phillips is actually marrying [Hillman's] daughter," Bear said. "Then, Terrance Gore saw them through Brett and he contacted us directly."

Through Instagram

and Facebook.

More MLB players have reached out, wanting a pair of Bruce Bolt gloves.

In nine months, thousands of pairs have been sold.

"Every time they play, Bear and I will go turn on the TV and watch them," Gard said. "It's just a really big thrill."

The company also gives back to a local nonprofit organization, RBI Austin.

"Going out and meeting those players and being able to give them gloves has been really something that's incredible for me to watch," Gard said. "It's just great that it's such a young age for Bear and a young age for the company that we're already being able to make some positive change."

