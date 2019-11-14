HOUSTON — It was a close race, but Justin Verlander has won the 2019 Cy Young Award winner, edging out 2019 Astros teammate Gerrit Cole.

For Verlander, it was his second Cy Young Award. His first was in 2011 as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

The Astros righty had a 21-6 record with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts this season.

Cole finished second in voting. Former Astros pitcher Charlie Morton finished third. It's the first time teammates finished first and second in American League Cy Young voting.

It's the second postseason award for an Astros player. Earlier this week, Yordan Alvarez won Rookie of the Year. American League MVP will be announced tomorrow, with Astros third-baseman Alex Bregman a finalist.

