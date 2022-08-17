Cleaning house: Texas Rangers fire longtime exec Jon Daniels, 2 days after ousting manager

Jon Daniels joined the Rangers as the youngest general manager in baseball history as a 28-year-old in 2006.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — Longtime Texas Rangers front-office executive Jon Daniels has been fired, two days after the club fired manager Chris Woodward, the team announced Wednesday.

“This morning, I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis said in a news release.

Jon Daniels joined the Rangers as the youngest general manager in baseball history as a 28-year-old in 2006.

He then presided over the height of the Rangers' success, including back-to-back World Series runs in 2010 and 2011, and subsequent playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Daniels was promoted to Rangers president of baseball operations in 2013, a title he held until his firing this week.

In recent years, the Rangers have struggled mightily, losing 102 games in 2021. This year, the club flirted with .500 before struggling into the All-Star break.

"But the bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the A.L. West Division," Daniels said. "While I am certain we are heading in the right direction, I feel a change in the leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward."

The Rangers are 52-64 entering Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

Chris Young, a former Rangers pitcher, was named the club's general manager before the 2021 season.