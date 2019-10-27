WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Houston Astros head into Game 5 having won two straight games in the World Series and a chance to return to Houston with a 3-2 series lead.

Follow along with our live coverage and in-game analysis.

Fourth Inning

BOTTOM 4

The Nationals are making some good contact off Cole….but they’re hitting it right at the Astros defense.

Score: Houston 4, Washington 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Kendrick: Grounds into a force out at second.

Soto: Lines out to center field.

Rendon: Walks on five pitches.

Eaton: Strikes out looking.

TOP 4

All the Astros do is homer. Carlos Correa connects on a 2-2 hanging slider that he sends over the left field wall giving Houston a 4-0 lead. It’s his third home run of the posteason and the Astros second two-run shot of the game.

Score: Houston 4, Washington 0

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Maldonado: Lines out to third to end the inning.

Correa: HOME RUN! Correa cranks a ball to left field that scores Alvarez. Astros lead 4-0.

Alvarez: Beats the shift on a single to right field. That’s two hits for the rookie tonight. He’s now 5-for-10 in the series.

Gurriel: Grounds out to second.

Bregman: Grounds out to first base after making Ross throw eight pitches.

Third Inning

BOTTOM 3

Cole isn’t giving the Nationals much to work with. He’s retired five straight.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Turner: Lines out to left field to end the inning.

Ross: Strikes out on four pitches.

Gomes: Pops out in foul territory.

TOP 3

Jose Altuve is a hitting machine. With his single, he’s now reached safely in 25 straight postseason games.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Brantley: Flies out to center field to end the inning.

Altuve: Hits a bloop single just past Kendrick at second base. Altuve has now reached safely in 25 consecutive postseason games.

Springer: Grounds out to third.

Cole: Grounds out to third.

—

Hold My Beer and Watch This Save

Check out the Nationals fan who snagged Alvarez's home run ball.

Anyone else having flashbacks to Happy Gilmore?

—

Second Inning

BOTTOM 2

The Nationals, led by Juan Soto’s leadoff single, hit a couple hard-hit balls off Cole and threatened with two on and one out. But Cole works a couple sliders to Victor Robles and gets him to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Robles: Grounds into a double play to end the inning.

Ryan Zimmerman: Strikes out on a slider well out of the zone—and oh boy, what an ugly swing.

Howie Kendrick: Singles to center field, Soto to third.

Juan Soto: Singles on a line drive to right field.

TOP 2

Boom! And just like that, the Astros grab a 2-0 lead on an Alvarez bomb to left field. The rookie is back in the lineup after serving as a pinch hitter in games 3 and 4 and did the move pay off. The Astros have scored first in all three road games. They’ve won the previous two.

Let's see what Cole does with the lead.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Yuli Gurriel during the second inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

At Bats

Martin Maldanado: Grounds out back to the pitcher to end the inning.

Carlos Correa: Strikes out on a 95 mph fastball at the letters out of the zone.

Yordan Alvarez: HOME RUN! Hits a two-run shot to left field that scores Gurriel. Astros lead 2-0.

Yuli Gurriel: Singles to shortstop on a ball that was tipped by Ross.

Alex Bregman: Lines out to left field on a well-hit ball. Bregman has been making good swings the past two games.

First Inning

BOTTOM 1

Gerrit Cole shuts the Nationals down in order, but they make him work for it. Cole threw 17 pitches that inning—13 for strikes.

Score: Houston 0, Washington 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Anthony Rendon: Flies out to center field.

Adam Eaton: Lines out on a hard-hit fastball to center field.

Trea Turner: Strikes out on nine pitches.

TOP 1

Good start for Joe Ross who sits the Astros down in order. Ross gets Altuve to ground into a double play after losing Springer to lead off the inning.

Score: Houston 0, Washington 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Brantley: Grounds out to second to end the inning.

Altuve: Grounds into a double play on a first-pitch sinker; Springer out at second.

Springer: Walks on eight pitches after battling back from an 0-2 hole.

Pregame

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wow does it look like the Astros caught a break in Game 5. Max Scherzer, the Nationals ace and expected starter, was scratched early Sunday with neck spasms in what was supposed to be a rematch of Game 1’s head-to-head matchup with Gerrit Cole.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer woke up with neck pain Saturday and it only got worse today. Martinez said Scherzer’s neck is “jacked up.”

In his place, Houston will face Joe Ross, a 26-year-old righty who’s tossed just two innings in the postseason this year.

Ross had a 4-4 regular season record with a 5.48 ERA in 27 games.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer speaks during a news conference before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. Scherzer was slated to start Sunday's World Series game, has been scratched with spasms in his neck and right trapezius. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

In his final regular season start, Ross tossed six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight against the Cleveland Indians.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Scherzer’s scratch doesn’t change much for his team.

“We still need to go out and win a game,” Hinch said. “If we need any example of a young rookie stepping up and doing well in the World Series, we could rewind 24 hours and our guy did pretty good.”

He’s talking about, of course, Jose Urquidy who tossed five scoreless innings Saturday night as the Astros evened up the series with an 8-1 win.

Martinez said Scherzer may be available out of the bullpen in Game 6 or could start a potential Game 7.

In Games 3 and 4, Houston was quick to jump on the Nationals starters and grab an early lead.

We’ll see if they can do it again against Ross.

An Astros’ win would mean a sweep on the road and a 3-2 series lead heading back to Houston.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Nationals Park. Series is tied 2-2.

How You Can Watch

T.V.: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Online: Right here—follow our live blog with play-by-play and in-game analysis.

Starting Pitchers

Houston’s Gerrit Cole (3-1, 1.82 ERA postseason) vs. Washington’s Joe Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA in one postseason appearance).

Cole looks to improve off Game 1's start in which he gave up five runs in seven innings—a game the Nationals won 5-4.

Starting Lineups

AP

AP

3 Keys to an Astros Win

Keep the Nationals reeling. Score early and often.

Early arrival from Cole Train. Gerrit Cole needs to come out and establish himself from the get go.

Hitters: Control the strike zone. Ross is going to try to extend strike zone. Get that fastball early and make Ross pitch back to the plate to get something to hit.

Noteworthy

Alex Bregman became the first AL player to hit a grand slam in the World Series since Paul Konerko in 2005. Bregman’s seventh-inning slam was the 20th in World Series history. It was also his ninth career postseason home run.

Robinson Chirinos has hit a home run in back-to-back World Series game, becoming the sixth catcher in Major League history to do so.

Michael Brantley is batting .471 in the series (8-for-17). He’s reached base safely in 11 straight games and has three consecutive multi-hit games.

The Astros have a 6-9 World Series record and are 4-4 on the road.

Quoteworthy

“We’re fired up. This is why you play the game. This is the World Series.” — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman after Houston tied the series 2-2 Saturday night.

Scenes from Game 4

Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos and Chris Devenski celebrate after Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. The Astros won 8-1 to tie the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, middle, celebrates after his grand slam with George Springer, left, and Michael Brantley against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP

Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris celebrates after the final out in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

AP

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AP

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

Houston Astros' Robinson Chirinos celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

Houston Astros' Robinson Chirinos, left, rounds the bases after a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates with Carlos Correa after scoring during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

AP

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 (Washington leads 2-1)

Game 3 recap: Victory! Astros come to life with 4-1 win over Nationals

Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 4 recap: Astros explode for eight runs in Game 4 win over Nationals

Game 5: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

The Astros Apologize

Jim Crane sent a letter to Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein apologizing for how the Astros handled an article she wrote about inappropriate comments made during the team’s clubhouse celebration.

Crane wrote, “On behalf of the entire Astros organization, I want to personally apologize for the statement we issued on Monday, Oct. 21.”

On This Day in Astros History

In 2017, the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3, in Game 3 of the World Series to take a 2-1 series lead.

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

Extra Bases

Love the Astros and podcasts? Subscribe to Extra Bases with KHOU’s Jason Bristol and former major league scout Jeremy Booth who discuss all things Houston Astros and Major League Baseball.

Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts.

More Astros Coverage

RELATED: Robinson Chirinos becomes first catcher since 1982 to hit homers in back-to-back World Series games

RELATED: What a moment: Fans, players at World Series stand up to cancer

RELATED: 'Be better. Work harder' | Jose Altuve wrote inspirational letter to himself

RELATED: 'You need to fix this pronto' | Alief ISD student has coaching tips for Astros GM A.J. Hinch

RELATED: How many teams have come back from 0-2 to win the World Series?

RELATED: Granddaughter surprises her 'Paw-Paw' with tickets to the World Series

RELATED: Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too

RELATED: Here's how the Houston Astros got their name