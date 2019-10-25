The Astros arrive in Washington hoping to save their season after falling in an 0-2 hole at home in the World Series. Despite winning an MLB-best 107 games during the regular season, the Astros have seen their struggles in the postseason—none more apparent than in the World Series.

The offense has struggled to muster any clutch hits, going 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Houston’s two best arms in the starting rotation—Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander—haven’t been enough to slow the red-hot Nationals, a team that as of late May was 12 games below .500. And in late in Game 2, the Astros saw their defense and bullpen falter as the Nationals scored 10 runs in the final three innings.

After Wednesday’s Game 2 loss, the team held a players-only meeting in hopes of righting its issues before they traveled to Washington.

The Astros must win 2 of 3 games on the road in hopes of bringing the series back to Houston, where they held an MLB-best 60-21 record during the regular season.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How You Can Watch

TV: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Online: Right here—our live blog!

Starting Pitchers

Houston’s Zach Greinke (0-2, 6.43 ERA postseason) vs. Washington’s Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 0.71 ERA postseason).

In his career, Greinke is 6-1 against the Nationals with a 1.27 ERA. He’s allowed 40 hits in 56 2-3 innings with 49 strikeouts, eight earned runs on 40 hits.

Starting Lineups

AP

AP

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series



Game 3: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 4: Saturday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 5*: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6*: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

An 0-2 Hole

If the Astros hope to clinch their second World Series title in three years it won't be an easy feat. Of the 25 teams that have lost the first two games at home in a best-of-7 series, only three have come back to win the series, MLB.com reports. The last team to do so was the 1996 New York Yankees, who rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves.

Hey, Chinedu, What's Up With the Astros?

The Highs & Lows from Game 2

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a two-run home run during the first inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki rounds the bases after a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker reacts after striking out to end the sixth inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton celebrates his two-run home run with Victor Robles during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Fans watch during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

On This Day in Astros' History

In 2017, Houston won its first World Series game in franchise history with a 7-6 win in Game 2 in the 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2005, making the franchise’s first World Series appearance, the Astros lost Game 3 to the Chicago White Sox, 7-5, in 14 innings. The Astros fell behind in the series 3-0.

ICYMI

With his six-strikeout performance in Game 2, Houston’s Justin Verlander became the first pitcher in MLB history to toss 200 postseason strikeouts. Verlander’s 202 strikeouts surpassed John Smoltz (199) for most all time.

More on the Astros