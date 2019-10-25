The Astros arrive in Washington hoping to save their season after falling in an 0-2 hole at home in the World Series. Despite winning an MLB-best 107 games during the regular season, the Astros have seen their struggles in the postseason—none more apparent than in the World Series.
The offense has struggled to muster any clutch hits, going 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Houston’s two best arms in the starting rotation—Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander—haven’t been enough to slow the red-hot Nationals, a team that as of late May was 12 games below .500. And in late in Game 2, the Astros saw their defense and bullpen falter as the Nationals scored 10 runs in the final three innings.
After Wednesday’s Game 2 loss, the team held a players-only meeting in hopes of righting its issues before they traveled to Washington.
The Astros must win 2 of 3 games on the road in hopes of bringing the series back to Houston, where they held an MLB-best 60-21 record during the regular season.
Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.
First Pitch
7:07 p.m. at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
How You Can Watch
TV: FS1
Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM
Online: Right here—our live blog!
Starting Pitchers
Houston’s Zach Greinke (0-2, 6.43 ERA postseason) vs. Washington’s Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 0.71 ERA postseason).
In his career, Greinke is 6-1 against the Nationals with a 1.27 ERA. He’s allowed 40 hits in 56 2-3 innings with 49 strikeouts, eight earned runs on 40 hits.
Starting Lineups
World Series Schedule
Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)
Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series
Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)
Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series
Game 3: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Washington
Game 4: Saturday, 7:07 p.m., Washington
Game 5*: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., Washington
Game 6*: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston
Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston
*If necessary
An 0-2 Hole
If the Astros hope to clinch their second World Series title in three years it won't be an easy feat. Of the 25 teams that have lost the first two games at home in a best-of-7 series, only three have come back to win the series, MLB.com reports. The last team to do so was the 1996 New York Yankees, who rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves.
Hey, Chinedu, What's Up With the Astros?
The Highs & Lows from Game 2
On This Day in Astros' History
In 2017, Houston won its first World Series game in franchise history with a 7-6 win in Game 2 in the 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 2005, making the franchise’s first World Series appearance, the Astros lost Game 3 to the Chicago White Sox, 7-5, in 14 innings. The Astros fell behind in the series 3-0.
ICYMI
With his six-strikeout performance in Game 2, Houston’s Justin Verlander became the first pitcher in MLB history to toss 200 postseason strikeouts. Verlander’s 202 strikeouts surpassed John Smoltz (199) for most all time.
More on the Astros
- 'You need to fix this pronto' | Alief ISD student has coaching tips for Astros GM A.J. Hinch
- Algreens: Houston-area Walgreens covers up W with Astros flag because it looks just like Nationals' logo
- Astros fire assistant GM for Osuna comments during clubhouse celebration
- Paw Paw’s trip to the World Series goes viral
- How many teams have come back from 0-2 to win the World Series?
- Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series
- Here are the 9 Houston Astros with retired numbers
- Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too