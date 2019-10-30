HOUSTON — Zack Greinke tossed 6 1/3 solid innings in his first Game 7 start of the World Series, but the Washington Nationals rallied late, 6-2, to win their first Fall Classic in franchise history.

After Houston grabbed a 2-0 lead, Washington rallied for three runs in the seventh on a pair of home runs by Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick.

Juan Soto made it 4-2 on a single in the eighth before Adam Eaton added two insurance runs on a two-run single in the ninth.

Greinke allowed two runs on two hits, while striking out three and walking two.

Astros reliever Will Harris took the loss after he gave up the 2-run home run to Kendrick that gave Washington a 3-2 lead.

Houston managed two runs off Washington starter Max Scherzer after making the three-time Cy Young Award winner work deep in counts and battle much of the night.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel hit a solo home run in the second to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. Shortstop Carlos Correa hit an RBI single in the fifth that scored Gurriel.

For the first time in MLB history, the road team won every game of the World Series.

Washington won the first two games in Houston before the Astros rallied to win three straight in Washington.

The Nationals then staved off back-to-back elimination games to win the Series.

Ninth Inning

BOTTOM 9

That's game. The Nationals rally to stun the Astros to win Game 7, 6-2, and win the World Series.

Final: Washington 6, Houston 2

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Brantley: Strikes out to end the game.

Altuve: Strikes out on a 96 mph fastball.

Springer: Pops out to second.

Pitching change: Daniel Hudson replaces Patrick Corbin.

TOP 9

Not the inning the Astros needed there as the Nationals add two insurance runs to make it 6-2. Let’s see what the offense has got in the ninth.

Score: Washington 6, Houston 2

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Soto: Flies out to center field.

Rendon: Pops out to the infield.

Eaton: Singles to center field; Gomes and Robles score. Washington leads 6-2.

Pitching change: Jose Urquidy replaces Joe Smith.

Turner: Walks to load the bases; Gomes to third, Robles to second.

Robles: Singles to center field; Gomes to second.

Gomes: Grounds into a force out at second, Zimmerman out.

Zimmerman: Singles to center field.

Eighth Inning

BOTTOM 8

The bottom of the Astros lineup goes down in order—not what they needed this late in the game.

Score: Washington 4, Houston 2

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Marisnick: Strikes out swinging on an 83 mph slider.

Chirinos: Grounds out to shortstop.

Correa: Strikes out on a fastball looking well inside and out of the zone.

TOP 8

The Nationals add an insurance run on a Juan Soto single that makes it 4-2. The Astros have their work cut out with six outs to go.

Score: Washington 4, Houston 2

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Cabrera: Lines out to left field.

Pitching change: Ryan Pressly replaces Roberto Osuna.

Kendrick: Singles off Gurriel's glove at first to right field; Soto to third.

Soto: Singles to right field; Eaton scores. Washington leads 4-2.

Rendon: Flies out to left-center field.

Eaton steals second on a 0-1 count.

Eaton: Walks on seven pitches.

Turner: Grounds out to shortstop.

Seventh Inning

BOTTOM 7

Will the Astros’ lack of clutch hits come back to hurt them? They’ve left 10 runners on base and are 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Score: Washington 3, Houston 2

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Alvarez: Grounds out to the pitcher to end the inning.

Gurriel: Singles to center field.

Bregman: Grounds out to second.

Brantley: Lines out to center field.

TOP 7

A lot to take in here as the Nationals take a 3-2 lead. Why pull Greinke after 6 1/3 innings and only 80 pitches? Did A.J. Hinch worry he was getting tired with the Rendon solo home run and walk to Soto? Whatever the case, Howie Kendrick jumped on reliever Will Harris on a second-pitch fastball that gave Washington the lead. But will the Nationals’ bullpen be able to hold the lead?

Score: Washington 3, Houston 2

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Robles: Flies out to right field.

Gomes: Flies out to second base.

Zimmerman: Walks on five pitches.

Pitching change: Roberto Osuna replaces Will Harris.

Harris’ night: 0 innings, 1 run, 2 hits

Cabrera: Singles past a diving Correa playing shallow at shortstop.

Kendrick: Home run! Hits a 91 mph cutter off the foul pole in right field. Washington leads 3-2.

Pitching change: Will Harris replaces Zack Greinke.

Greinke’s night: 6 1/3 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks

Soto: Walks on five pitches.

Rendon: Home run! Hits an 89 mph changeup into the Crawford Boxes. Houston leads 2-1.

Eaton: Grounds out to shortstop.

Sixth Inning

BOTTOM 6

What a win for the Astros. They chase Max Scherzer after five innings Scherzer’s final stat line: 5 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks. He threw 103 pitches (58 strikes). Houston made him work all night—working deep counts, extending innings with two outs, lots of stressful innings.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Altuve: Grounds into a double play to end the inning.

Springer: Strikes out on a slider in the dirt.

Marisnick: Singles to left field.

Offensive substitution: Jake Marisnick replaces Josh Reddick.

Pitching change: Patrick Corbin replaces Max Scherzer.

Scherzer’s night: 5 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks

TOP 6

That’s another 1-2-3 inning for Greinke who is dominating this game. He needed eight pitches to get out of that inning. That's his third eight-pitch inning of the game.

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Turner: Strikes out looking at an inside fastball.

Robles: Grounds out to first base.

Gomes: Flies out to center field.

Fifth Inning

BOTTOM 5

Carlos Correa comes up with a big two-out RBI single to make it a 2-0 game. The Astros offense has done a good job of extending innings with two outs. After Gurriel grounded into a force out, Alvarez walked setting up Correa’s run-scoring hit. It’s another high-stress inning for Scherzer, who’s thrown 103 pitches through five innings (58 strikes).

Score: Houston 2, Washington 0

1 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Chirinos: Strikes out an 83 mph changeup to end the inning.

Correa: Singles past a diving Rendon at third base; Gurriel scores, Alvarez to third. Houston leads 2-0.

Alvarez: Walks on five pitches; Gurriel to second. That’s Scherzer’s fourth walk of the game.

Gurriel: Grounds into a force out at second; Brantley out at second.

Bregman: Strikes out on a 95 mph fastball at the top of the strike zone.

Brantley: Singles past the shift to right field.

TOP 5

After facing his first real test of the game, Greinke stayed in complete control. He walked Kendrick on a fastball that was just out of the strike zone. After a sacrifice bunt by Cabrera, Greinke got Zimmerman to pop out to end the inning. Through five innings, Greinke has been able to use all his pitches to hit the strike zone. This inning his pitches included:

66 mph curveball

90 mph fastball

83 mph slider

72 mph curveball

64 mph curveball

Score: Houston 1, Washington 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Zimmerman: Pops out to first to end the inning.

Cabrera: Sacrifice bunt; Kendrick to second.

Kendrick: Walks on six pitches.

Soto: Strikes out on a check swing on a low changeup.

Fourth Inning

BOTTOM 4

Another wasted opportunity there for the Astros. Reddick hits a two-out single, Springer walks on four pitches and Jose Altuve can’t bring them home. They’re now 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and have stranded seven runners.

Score: Houston 1, Washington 0

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Altuve: Lines out to center field to end the inning.

Springer: Walks on four pitches; Reddick to second.

Reddick: Singles past the shift to right field.

Chirinos: Strikes out swinging on 86 mph slider out of the zone.

Correa: Grounds out to second.

TOP 4

Zack Greinke is on top of his game right now. Get this. He’s faced the minimum number of batters through four innings, he’s had four ground outs back to the mound—five if you count a grounder catcher Robinson Chirinos fielded. And through four innings, he hasn’t faced any real trouble by the Nationals offense. This is why the Astros traded for him at the trade deadline.

Score: Houston 1, Washington 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Rendon: Strikes out swinging on an 89 mph on the inside of the plate.

Eaton: Grounds out back to the pitcher.

Turner: Grounds out to the pitcher.

Third Inning

BOTTOM 3

Yordan Alvarez nearly broke this game open when he sent a 96 mph fastball to the warning track in center field for what could have been a 3-run homer. But this isn’t a game of could-have-beens. Houston leads 1-0 and Scherzer is at 55 pitches through three innings.

Score: Houston 1, Washington 0

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

At Bats

Alvarez: Flies out to the warning track in center field to end the inning.

Gurriel: Flies out to right field.

Bregman: Walks on six pitches; Altuve to second.

Brantley: Lines out to left field.

Altuve: Singles to left field.

TOP 3

Greinke is cruising. He needs eight pitches—again—to shut down the Nationals in order. He’s doing a good job at mixing his offspeed pitches with his fastball to keep the Washington hitters off balance. The Nats have one hit and have managed more softly hit ground balls in the infield that lead to easy outs for the Astros defense.

Score: Houston 1, Washington 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Victor Robles: Flies out to center field.

Yan Gomes: Lines out to center field.

Ryan Zimmerman: Grounds out to the pitcher.

Sheriff Reddick Reporting for Duty

Second Inning

BOTTOM 2

The Astros jump on Scherzer on Yuli Gurriel’s solo shot to leadoff the inning. But they left a solid opportunity to build on that lead with two runners on and no outs. Robinson Chirinos couldn’t lay down a bunt and popped out in foul territory. And with runners in scoring position, George Springer lined out to left field to end the inning. Still, Houston made Scherzer work that inning.

Score: Houston 1, Washington 0

1 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Springer: Lines out to left field on a 3-0 fastball to end the inning.

Josh Reddick: Grounds out to first; Alvarez to third, Correa to second.

Robinson Chirinos: Pops out into foul territory on a bunt.

Carlos Correa: Singles to right field; Alvarez to second.

Yordan Alvarez: Singles to right field.

Yuli Gurriel: Home run! He sends an 87 mph slider down in the zone into the Crawford Boxes. Houston leads 1-0.

TOP 2

After giving up a leadoff single to Juan Soto, Greinke makes a great pitch to jam Howie Kendrick who grounds into a double play.

Score: Washington 0, Houston 0

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Asdrubal Cabrera: Grounds out to first.

Howie Kendrick: Grounds into a double play back to the pitcher. Greinke makes a nice pitch on an 86 mph changeup that jammed Kendrick up in the zone.

Juan Soto: Singles to right field.

First Inning

BOTTOM 1

There doesn’t appear to be an ill effect from Max Scherzer’s neck and back spasms after his scratch in Game 5. His fastball touched 98 mph and he has good movement on his breaking pitches. He lost Michael Brantley on five pitches on a two-out walk, but got Alex Bregman to fly out to right field to end the inning.

Score: Washington 0, Houston 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

At Bats

Alex Bregman: Flies out to right field to end the inning.

Michael Brantley: Walks on five pitches.

Jose Altuve: Grounds out to shortstop on a 97 mph fastball.

George Springer: Flies out to center field.

TOP 1

That’s a quick, stress-free inning for the Astros and Zack Greinke, who throws eight pitches and shuts down the Nationals in order.

Score: Washington 0, Houston 0

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

At Bats

Anthony Rendon: Grounds out to third to end the inning.

Adam Eaton: Grounds out to the catcher.

Trea Turner: Lines out to third base.

Play Ball!

Matthew McConaughey makes the "Play ball!" annoucement before Game 7, while Astros legends Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggo threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio throw out the ceremonial first pitches before Game 7 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Pregame

When the Astros traded for Zack Greinke at the trade deadline in July, they did it with the intent of winning their second World Series in three years.

How fitting is it that Greinke takes the mound tonight in Game 7 against the Washington Nationals with a championship on the line.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a big game,” Greinke said. “A little excited about it. But we’ll see.”

The Nationals forced a deciding final game, do or die, win or go home, (insert old sports cliché here), with a 7-2 victory Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. The road team has won every game this series.

Now, both teams' seasons come down to 27 outs.

Greinke is making his first career start in Game 7 of the World Series.

He's had his share of success against the Nationals in his career. In 10 starts, he’s gone 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA.

The Nationals turn to Max Scherzer, their ace and three-time Cy Young Award winner. Scherzer was scratched from his start in Game 5 due to neck and back spasms. He said a cortisone shot he received has healed the pain and he’s ready for tonight.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said the team is upbeat and ready for the big game.

"Happy to be here in the sense that we're at home. We get Game 7 of the World Series in front of our fans," Hinch said.

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Astros legends Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell will throw out the ceremonial first pitches. Matthew McConaughey will make the “Play ball!” call.

Starting Pitchers

Washington’s Max Scherzer (3-0, 2.16 ERA postseason) vs. Houston’s Zack Greinke (0-2, 5.30 ERA)

Scherzer picked up the win in Washington’s 5-4 Game 1 victory. Greinke tossed a no-decision in Houston’s 8-1 win in Game 3.

Starting Lineups

AP

AP

Game 7 History

Tonight’s game marks the 40th time in MLB history the World Series has gone to a Game 7. The last time the road team won? The Astros in 2017 when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1.

Here’s how home teams fare in Game 7.

Noteworthy

It isn’t the only time a road team has won all six games in the MLB. It’s also the first time in over 1,400 best-of-7 series in the MLB, NBA and NHL that the road team has won every game.

With his two doubles in Game 6, George Springer now has five career games in the World Series with multiple extra base hits. He joins Babe Ruth, Duke Snider and Lou Gehrig for the most in MLB history.

Jose Altuve snapped his 25-game postseason streak of reaching base safely after going 0-for-3 in Game 6.

Max Scherzer has a 2.96 ERA and 34 strikeouts in six career potential clinching games, according to MLB Stats.

Quoteworthy

“If I told you the series was going to be 3-3 going to a Game 7, I don’t think there’s a person in the building that would have assumed that all road teams were going to win. We’ve just got to make sure that last one is not the same.” — Astros manager A.J. Hinch

So, What Was Up With That Game 6 Call?

You know the one: Washington’s Trea Turner was called out for interference as he stepped on the first base bag as Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tried to make a catch. Here’s video to refresh your memory.

The umpires gathered, spent a painstaking amount of time reviewing a call that was later determined could be reviewed, and ultimately ruled Turner out.

The call got Nationals manager Dave Martinez so fired up he was later ejected. But MLB executive Joe Torre and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association said it was the right call.

“The call was the fact that he interfered with Gurriel trying to catch the ball,” Torre said.

You can read more about the call and the rule here.

The play ultimately didn’t have much of an effect on the game. Two batters after Turner was called out, Anthony Rendon hit a two-run home run to give the Nationals a 5-2 lead.

Kate Upton Isn’t Having It

Kate Upton, the model and wife of Astros pitcher Justin Verlander fired back at critics on Twitter after she joined the conversation about that controversial call.

“He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long...” Upton said in a tweet.

Later, she tweeted: “I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist”

On This Day in Astros History

The Astros broke ground on what would become Minute Maid Park in 1997. The stadium’s original name was the Ballpark at Union Station.

Scenes from Game 6

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner knocks the glove away from Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AP

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner knocks the glove away from Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez argues an interference call during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander walks back to the dugout after the Washington Nationals scored a run during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a home run during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP

Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates at the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jose Altuve during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AP

Hakeem Olajuwon throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

Fans cheer before the start of Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1 (Washington leads 2-1)

Game 3 recap: Victory! Astros come to life with 4-1 win over Nationals

Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Game 4 recap: Astros explode for eight runs in Game 4 win over Nationals

Game 5: Houston 7, Washington 1 (Houston leads 3-2)

Game 5 recap: 'Stros on fire! Astros beat Nationals 7-1 to seize control of World Series

Game 6: Washington 7, Houston 2 (Series tied 3-3)

Game 6 recap: Nationals force deciding Game 7 with 7-2 win over Astros

Game 7: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Houston

