Astros pull trigger on trade for pitcher with Orioles

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros pulled the trigger on another trade on Friday, bringing another pitcher into the system.

Houston picked up right-handed pitcher Spenser Watkins from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash consideration. Watkins was then sent to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he’ll pitch for the Space Cowboys. They also called up outfielder Bligh Madris from Sugar Land to be on the Major League roster.

To make room for Watkins and Madres, Houston put both outfielder Michael Brantley and pitcher José Urquidy to the 60-day injured list.

Watkins has mainly been a starter and has two years of Major League experience. Between 2021 and 2022, Watkins had 30 starts, but appeared in 39 games. Last season, he was 5-6 with a 4.70 ERA. So far, he’s spent the entire 2023 season in Triple A.