HOUSTON — The Houston Astros made it to the World Series, so what now?

Well you better be tuning in or making your way to one of the home games.

Here's the updated schedule of the World Series:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 7:08 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 7:07 p.m.

Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 7:07 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 7:07 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 7:07 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 7:08 p.m.

*if needed

