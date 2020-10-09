Globe Life Field will be the site of the 2020 World Series, Gov. Abbott says

Abbott tweeted late Wednesday night that the 2020 World Series will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The World Series is coming to Arlington, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

His tweet included a link to a Bloomberg article published Wednesday that outlined the playoff plans for the MLB. According to the Bloomberg article, four National League teams will head to Houston and Arlington for the playoffs. American League squads will go to Los Angeles and San Diego.

The newly-constructed Globe Life Field will also be the home of the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December, rodeo and local officials said Wednesday. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it has hosted numerous school graduations as well.