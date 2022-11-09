'Let's run it back, Dusty' | Dusty Baker signs deal to return to Astros next season

Fresh off a World Series win, the Astros and their manager agreed to a one-year deal.

HOUSTON — ‘Let’s run it back, Dusty.’ That was the tweet from the Houston Astros Wednesday morning as they announced their World Series-winning manager, Dusty Baker, has signed a contract extension with the team.

The deal for Baker is for another year with the Astros, the team he’s managed since he arrived in 2020.

"I had an idea I'd be back, but wanted to complete the task we had at hand," said Baker. "I'm happy. My family's extremely happy."

Baker won his first World Series as a manager this past Saturday, as Houston eliminated Philadelphia at Minute Maid Park.

Baker’s three-year record with the Astros is 230-154. And while he's been here for a while now, he's still getting used to Houston.

"Well, I'm still learning the city because the first couple of years I couldn't go anywhere," he said. "I still felt like I'm new to the city even with the parade. It's like I was in a new city. I've always liked the city. It's like my second home."

Under Baker’s guidance, the team has been to the World Series two times. The other season ended in the American League Championship Series.

