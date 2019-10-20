AUSTIN, Texas — The Houston Astros are going to the World Series!

The Astros beat the New York Yankees 6-4 Saturday night to clench the American League Championship Series (ALCS) title and advance to the World Series.

To celebrate, select Dick's Sporting Goods stores in the Austin and San Antonio areas extended their hours, opening early Sunday morning to offer fans a selection of Astros ALCS Championship gear.

The Dick's Sporting Goods stores in Bee Cave, Cedar Park, Pflugerville and the Domain all opened at 7 a.m. to sell Astros fans special hats and t-shirts.

The Astros will play the Washington Nationals in World Series Game 1 on Tuesday in Houston.

Saturday was a good day overall for local sports fans, as the Texas Longhorns also beat Kansas 50-48 with a last-second field goal in a nailbiter at DKR Stadium.

