HOUSTON — It’s a part of winning the pennant – the champagne celebration in the locker room!

We were there after the Astros popped the top on the bottles to celebrate beating the Yankees in the American League Championship Series to advance to their second World Series in the last three years.

Jose Altuve provided the heroics in Game 6 with a two-run home run that sent New York packing.

Houston now moves on to face the Washington Nationals in the World Series. Game 1 is Tuesday night.

