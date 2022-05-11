'World Series Grillz' | Houston jeweler makes promise to Astros players after winning it all

Celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang said he was going to outfit the Astros players with World Series Grillz.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Champs, and aside from the normal hardware that comes with a title, a celebrity jeweler in H-town is promising the players something else – World Series grillz!

KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow caught up with jeweler Johnny Dang after the clinching Game 6 Saturday night, and she asked what he’s going to do for the players.

“I’m going to do a World Series grillz for every player to appreciate their work,” said Dang.

It was a promise Dang made earlier in the week.

KHOU 11’s Zack Tawatari caught up with Houston rapper Paul Wall, who was clearly in a party mood after the Astros won it all, and reminded the Houston rapper of Dang's promise.

“Tell Johnny we’re coming to get our molds, baby,” he said.