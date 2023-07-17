Astros to head to White House next month to celebrate World Series title

It'll be the second time the Astros have celebrated a championship at the nation's capital.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will head to the White House next month to be honored for their 2022 World Series title.

The team sent a release on Monday, saying the Astros would make their visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday, Aug. 7. It'll be the second time Houston has been to the White House, with the last time being after their World Series title in 2017.

This year's visit comes in the middle of a seven-game, eight-day road trip. Houston will be in the Bronx to face the Yankees on Aug. 3-6 and they have a scheduled off day on Aug. 7, which is the day they'll visit the White House. Then, they head to Baltimore for three games against the Orioles from Aug. 8-10.

The tradition of championship-winning baseball teams going to the White House spans nearly a century. According to the Astros, the first visit was believed to be the 1924 Washington Senators.

