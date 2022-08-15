Meet the Astros 'Rally Baby': 2-year-old cheers for the team from his crib

Jackson Silvas and his dad Steven are big Astros fans, and the adorable toddler even dressed as Jose Altuve for Halloween!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two-year-old Jackson Silvas is already a huge fan of the Houston Astros.

His dad, Steven, said they love to watch the games together from their home in Corpus Christi.

The proud dad tweeted video of Jackson chanting the Astros rally cry before bedtime and it's gone viral. He told us he was surprised to see Jackson cheering on the baby monitor.

"All of the sudden I hear through the monitor the chant, and I was, like, 'No way, that can't be,'" Steven told us. "My proudest dad moment to date."

Mom Sarah loves the way her son and hubby have bonded over the Astros.

"He loves it. He loves to watch it. It's a bonding experience they can have as a family and as father and son," Sarah said. "I mean, it's honestly beautiful."

Steven said his admiration for the Astros came at a young age and he's elated to pass on the family tradition to his son who has been an Astos fan since the day he was born.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say it got me emotional because it's more than just a chant or a rally cry for us," said Steven. "It got me a little bit. It tugged on the heart strings."

Dad said Jackson gets super excited when he sees Orbit or the Astros field reporter, Julia Morales.