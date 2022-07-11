Astros victory parade: 'We want Houston' chants fill the streets

More than a million people are expected to fill the streets of downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — The party’s not over! Fans have been celebrating all weekend after the Houston Astros won their second World Series Championship in six years. Now, it’s time for the victory parade!

The Astros won the World Series, 6-2, after crushing the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday night, 4-1, in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. Now, it’s time for the city and fans to celebrate them.

What channel is the Astros parade on?

Coverage of the Astros victory parade will be on KHOU 11, KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV, the KHOU 11 app, Facebook and YouTube, starting at 10 a.m., before the parade kicks off.

Start point

The parade route is longer and more linear compared to 2017. It will be 1.7 miles long with fans along both sides of the streets.

The parade will start at Smith and Preston streets and will go down to Smith and Tuam streets.

Finner said paradegoers shouldn't just go to the start point or end point.

Map of route

#WorldSeries parade will be tomorrow at 12pm‼️

Please utilize @METROHouston or ride share to get to the Parade. Services from @METROHouston will be free tomorrow. ⚾️⚾️🥳🥳



#LevelUp #WorldSeries2022 pic.twitter.com/C0GI1AmqCP — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) November 6, 2022

How to get there

Turner said using METRO will be a good way to get downtown. All rides on transit systems will be free, including METRORail, Park and Ride, bus and METRO Lift services.

The METRO Red Line will operate as long as possible.

A special train will be wrapped with the Astros logo.

Rideshare dropoff points

Taking rideshares to several dropoff and pickup spots around downtown is another option. There will be several points around town to get dropped off and picked up from:

Root Square Memorial Park at 1400 Clay St.

Allen’s Landing at 1019 Commerce St.

Eleanor Tinsley Park parking lanes at 3600 Allen Parkway

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway

Safety

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said hundreds of officers from several agencies will be on the streets.

Finner said visitors should not park on Smith, Louisiana or Bagby near the start point of the parade starting at 4 a.m.

Live updates

Follow along for all of the big moments from today's celebration:

1:35 PM - What a showing Houston!

Astros fans packed downtown Houston for the team's World Series victory parade! Jose Altuve, @ABREG_1, @el_yuly10 and more of the World Series champs celebrated with the fans today. ⚾🎉🙌



Full coverage: https://t.co/nwl47zlfaT pic.twitter.com/QPQHSDn20n — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 7, 2022

1:20 PM - Check out the aerial view of the celebration!

#HOUSTON! Look at just how many people lined up in downtown for the #Astros Victory Parade. This was just moments before it began via Air 11. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/55nz90pcZM — Maria E. Aguilera (@maria_aguilera) November 7, 2022

12:45 PM - WHOSE HOUSE? COOGS HOUSE!

12:35 PM - Orbit, the Astros mascot, is in the house!

Yuli Gurriel said the team's greatest strength is the support they get from their families.

Our greatest strength are our supportive Championship families, they deal with a lot, to make it easier for us to perform! Here’s the other half of my pineapple plus 2 small chunks🍍🍍🍍❤️#Familia🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9wHtNYw4tg — Yulieski Gurriel (@el_yuly10) November 7, 2022

12:25 PM - "We want Houston!" chants fill the air as fans watch the parade go by in downtown. Yankees and Phillies fans famously chanted that before being eliminated by the now World Champs!

12:10 PM - Check out these two-time World Champs!

NOON - Astros star Jose Altuve is ready for this parade to get started.

Altuve looks ready for the parade pic.twitter.com/J24UaHcbIG — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 7, 2022

11:15 AM - King of the Trill! Check out what Bun B had to say ahead of today's parade.

🤘 King of the Trill 🤘 Our very own @MattMusil caught up with @BunB ahead of today's #Astros #WorldSeries victory parade. Don't miss another moment of the excitemetnt: https://t.co/Uy7jMUOE6m pic.twitter.com/NiE4J8by4X — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 7, 2022

#KHOU11 @astros @KHOU Fans keep pouring into downtown Houston up Texas Avenue. I stopped and talked with some of them. They are excited to see their favorite players parade through downtown Houston! #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/2v3lGRFxLe — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 7, 2022

11:10 AM - If you're still contemplating heading out to the World Series Parade, here's your sign. Jeremy Peña said he hopes the entire city is downtown and he's looking forward to seeing all the fans!

'I HOPE THE WHOLE CITY IS THERE' | If you're still contemplating heading out to the World Series Parade, here's your sign. Jeremy Peña said he hopes the entire city is downtown and he's looking forward to seeing all the fans!



LIVE COVERAGE: https://t.co/YRhSl0BKCd pic.twitter.com/Rcb8SAUju9 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 7, 2022

11:00 AM - Google 'Astros' for a cool surprise! The World Series schedule and scores appear and then celebratory fireworks to showing across the screen.

10:57 AM - The buses are loaded and heading for the start of the parade route.

10:55 AM - Before boarding the Astros World Series victory bus, Trey Mancini, who overcame cancer to continue his baseball career, says, “I had so many trials that I went through…to make it this far, it’s just incredible.

#Astros 1B/OF Trey Mancini says he wants to come back to the #Astros: "I had such a great experience here...just being a part of this was absolutely incredible" pic.twitter.com/hHpS6mKbdX — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 7, 2022

10:50 AM - Astros fans are decked out for today's celebration. We want to see your best fan pics and videos! Send them to 713-526-11 and we may use them on air.

10:35 AM - The Astros team and personnel continue to file and board charter buses this morning before the parade.

#KHOU11 @astros personnel continue to file out and board chartered busses. GM James Click who was scheduled to meet with owner Jim Crane this morning, just boarded a bus. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/wFVQn38Cc9 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 7, 2022

10:25 AM - Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson will be taking part in the Astros victory parade.

#Texans legend Andre Johnson looks like he will be a part of the Astros parade. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 7, 2022

10:20 AM - What a view for these fans ready for today's parade!

Less than two hours out from the #WorldSeries championship parade. @astros fans filling parking garages and sidewalks along Smith Street. Team coverage on @KHOU. Watch live on our digital platforms #khou11 pic.twitter.com/eg0wY5Ba9C — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 7, 2022

10:00 AM - If you can't be at the parade, join our live stream.

9:30 AM - Astros fans showed up early to grab their spots for today's celebration.

#Astros team store at Union Station just opened up, line stretches down Texas Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Wa2eWJ2CXJ — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 7, 2022

LIVE on Smith and Tuam where the parade ends! Fans starting to pour in! Love this crew already! #Parade World Series Champs @astros @KHOU pic.twitter.com/kvRGbKqXEE — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) November 7, 2022