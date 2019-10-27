HOUSTON — Jim Crane sent a letter to Sports Illustrated reporter Stephanie Apstein apologizing for how the Astros handled an article she wrote about inappropriate comments made during the team’s clubhouse celebration.

Crane wrote, “On behalf of the entire Astros organization, I want to personally apologize for the statement we issued on Monday, Oct. 21.”

Apstein’s article described an incident that occurred in the Astros locker room after the team won the American League Championship Series.

She reported assistant general manager Brandon Taubman allegedly shouted, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so f------ glad we got Osuna!” several times during the locker room celebration.

According to Apstein, Taubman's remarks about the closer were directed at three female reporters, including one who was wearing a purple domestic violence awareness bracelet.

The article said Taubman’s outburst was referring to Roberto Osuna’s past allegation of domestic violence. In May of 2018, he was accused of assaulting the mother of his child. Prosecutors dropped the charges in a plea bargain, but Osuna was suspended for 75 games by MLB.

Initially, the Astros released a statement calling the article fabricated, misleading and irresponsible. However, after MLB investigated the incident, the Astros announced Taubman’s firing Thursday.

In Jim Crane’s apology letter to Apstein, he said, “We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism. We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience.”

The Astros released the following statement when they announced Taubman’s firing:

“During the past two days, the Astros pro-actively assisted Major League Baseball in interviewing Astros employees as part of MLB’s investigation of the events published in the recent Sports Illustrated article. Major League Baseball also separately interviewed members of the media over the past 24 hours.

“Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman’s inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter. We were wrong. We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct. The Astros in no way intended to minimize the issues related to domestic violence.

“Our initial belief was based on witness statements about the incident. Subsequent interviews have revealed that Taubman’s inappropriate comments were, in fact, directed toward one or more reporters. Accordingly we have terminated Brandon Taubman’s employment with the Houston Astros. His conduct does not reflect the values of our organization and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.

“We are thankful to Major League Baseball and to everyone that cooperated in the investigation. As previously stated, the Astros are very committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence. We fully support MLB and baseball’s stance and values regarding domestic violence. We will continue to make this cause a priority for our organization.”