World Series Game 5 updates: Astros respond to early grand slam, trail Braves 4-2

The Braves have won both games at Truist Park. If Houston hopes to bring the series back to Minute Maid, they need to turn it around in Atlanta tonight.

HOUSTON — Atlanta is looking to clinch a World Series win with a victory over Houston in Game 5 Sunday night.

On Saturday night, Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, lifting the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Astros and a three games to one lead in the World Series.

Tyler Matzek earned his third victory this postseason and Jorge Soler went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Cristian Javier took his first loss of the postseason for Houston.

Tucker Davidson started for Atlanta in Game 5. Framber Valdez took the mound for Houston.

Game highlights and updates

Atlanta 4, Houston 2

Martin Maldonado hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Kyle Tucker, making it 4-2 Braves in the top of the second inning.

Atlanta 4, Houston 1

Alex Bregman hit an RBI double in the top of the second to get the Astros on the board.

Atlanta 4, Houston, 0

Adam Duvall connected on a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning to put the Braves up early.

Nothing can stop me, I’m Duvall the way 🆙#BattleATL pic.twitter.com/xa1D3vt94j — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 1, 2021

Jose Altuve popped out to start the game and Michael Brantley drew a walk after that. Carlos Correa grounded into a double-play to end the top of the first inning.

Pregame updates

Here's KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth with a preview of Game 5:

The Houston Astros have reworked their lineup for Game 5, dropping the slumping Alex Bregman from his usual third spot to seventh. Carlos Correa moves into the third slot.

Bregman is 1 for 14 in the World Series, and Houston trails Atlanta three games to one. The Astros have desperate for a big hit this week — they're hitless in their last 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Second baseman Jose Altuve will lead off, followed by right fielder Michael Brantley, Correa at shortstop, left fielder Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, center fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman at third base, catcher Martín Maldonado and pitcher Framber Valdez.

Changes to Astros' lineup:



Jose Altuve-2b



Michael Brantley-rf



Carlos Correa-ss



Yordan Alvarez-lf



Yuli Gurriel-1b



Kyle Tucker-cf



Alex Bregman-3b



Martin Maldonado-c



Framber Valdez-lhp — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 31, 2021

The odds are against the Astros coming back to win the World Series. Teams up 3-1 have gone on to win 85 percent of the time, according to Major League Baseball.

It's the 49th time a #WorldSeries has been 3-1. The team leading wins 85% of time, per MLB https://t.co/wSIX4fjsDN — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 31, 2021

End of the road for pitchers batting?

Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves could represent a historic moment for Major League Baseball. It might be the final time a pitcher appears in the batting order.

There's a good chance the designated hitter will come to the National League next year, most likely on a permanent basis. The DH debate has raged since the American League first used it in 1973.

Game 5 will be at Truist Park in Atlanta, meaning the Braves and Astros will both list pitchers in the lineup. But regardless of the result, it will be the last game in an NL ballpark this season. So it might just mark the end of an era.