HOUSTON — Astros star Alex Bregman is mourning the loss of another grandparent within a matter of weeks.

The third baseman posted on Instagram Friday the passing of his grandmother with the caption, “Rest in peace Grammy, I love you.”

In the photo, Bregman’s grandmother is shown surrounded by family members.

Prior to Game 7 of the World Series earlier this month, Bregman learned of the passing of his grandfather.

"RIP Tonight is for you," the slugger posted on Instagram with a family photo that included grandfather Joe De Oliveira, his mom Jackie's father.

