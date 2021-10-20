One win away: Astros' Valdez goes 8, beats Red Sox 9-1 for 3-2 ALCS lead

BOSTON — Framber Valdez gave the Houston Astros the start they were looking for.
The Astros lefty was perfect through four, took a two-hit shutout into the seventh and became the first pitcher in the 2021 postseason to finish eight innings on Wednesday.
That helped Houston beat Boston 9-1 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.
The Astros are one win from a second straight trip to the World Series.
Yordan Alvarez had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros.
They can clinch their third pennant in five years with a victory in Game 6 at home on Friday night.
Game highlights
Houston 9, Boston 1
Yuli Gurriel singled home two in the top of the ninth inning.
Houston 7, Boston 1
Rafael Devers hit a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh for the first run of the game for the Red Sox.
Houston 7, Boston 0
In the seventh inning, Michael Brantley singled to center, scoring Jose Altuve.
Houston 6, Boston 0
After Yuli Gurriel's two-out hit in the sixth, Jose Siri got a base knock to right, bringing home two runs and making it 6-0 Astros.
Houston 4, Boston 0
Later in the sixth inning, with two outs, Yuli Gurriel delivered an RBI double to right, putting the Astros up 4-0.
Houston 3, Boston 0
Yordan Alvarez delivered a two-run double down the left-field line to give Houston a three-run lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Houston 1, Boston 0
Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer in the second inning to put the Astros on top early.