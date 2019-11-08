BALTIMORE — The Houston Astros set the all-time franchise record for runs scored in a game, crushing the Baltimore Orioles 23-2.

Rookie Yordan Alvarez led the charge with three home runs, including a grand slam in the seventh.The slugger drove in a career-high seven runs.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman also homered.

Correa's mammoth 474-foot shot cleared the bullpens.

Yuli Gurriel tied a career-high with four hits. He, Altuve and Bregman each scored three runs.

The Astros 25 hits tied a franchise record.

Aaron Sanchez (5-14) made his second start for Houston after being acquired from Toronto on July 31. He allowed one run and three hits with six strikeouts and three walks over five innings.

The win was the eighth straight for the Astros, who became the latest team to feast on the reeling Orioles. Baltimore has allowed a major league-leading 240 homers and lost five straight.

It was the second 20-run game in Astros history. Houston also beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 21-5 on Oct. 2, 2015. The 13 extra-base hits set a franchise record.