Mississippi State beats Texas in the College World Series

Texas Baseball is at the end of their season after losing to Mississippi State, 4-3, in College World Series.

OMAHA, Nebraska — Texas Baseball is at the end of their season after losing to Mississippi State, 4-3, in the College World Series (CWS).

Texas went 1-3 against Mississippi State this season.

The Longhorns lost to the Bulldogs in the season opener, 8-3, at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The second loss came in the first game of this College World Series double-elimination bracket when the Longhorns fell 2-1.

And now the third loss comes today with the Longhorns falling to the Bulldogs, 4-3.

Already in the finals is Vanderbilt. The reigning national champion Commodores automatically advanced when the NCAA announced early Saturday that North Carolina State was out of the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Bulldogs will advance to the CWS Final and the Longhorns' season is officially over.

This is UT's 37th trip to the College World Series, which is the most in the nation. The last time UT made the CWS final series was in 2009 when the Longhorns lost to LSU. UT's last baseball national championship came in 2005. Overall, Texas Baseball has won six baseball national championships and has finished runner-up six more times.