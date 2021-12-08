Q2 Stadium to host Mexican Men's National Team for MexTour match

The international friendly takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC's Q2 Stadium will play host to the Mexican Men's National Team and two-time Copa America champions Chile on Dec. 8 for the sixth and final match of the 2021 MexTour match.

The partnership is between the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM).

Austin's newest stadium has hosted three international, sell-out fixtures to date: the U.S. Women's National Team vs. Nigeria on June 16, the U.S. Men's National Team vs. Qatar on June 16 and vs. Jamaica on Oct. 7.

This match marks the first time in the 19-year history of the MexTour that the Mexican Men's National team will visit the capital city.

Ticket sales launched on Thursday, Nov. 4, but some are still available. To learn more, click here.