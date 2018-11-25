Entering this season, Baylor lost 17 of their previous 19 games.

A dark era for Baylor football, which included the tumultuous ending of the Art Briles era. An era in which Jim Grobe completed the 2016 season as Baylor's interim head coach after Briles was fired.

Matt Rhule was hired from Temple University to rebuild the Bears program in December 2016.

Rhule's rebuild in 2017 included 11 losses, two of which were against Liberty University and UT-San Antonio.

The Bears' lone win last season was against Kansas, but they experienced some development including true freshman quarterback, Charlie Brewer, the former Lake Travis Cavalier who led the Cavs to a state championship in 2016.

Fast-forward to today, the final regular season game. The Bears needed one win against Texas Tech, on a neutral field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, to reach bowl eligibility.

It was Brewer who led the Bears to the biggest win in Matt Rhule's career at Baylor to date.

The Bears beat the Red Raiders, 35-24, for their all-important sixth win of the season.

Brewer finished the day with 308 yards passing four touchdowns combined -- one of which was with his feet.

After the big win, Brewer said, "We're happy to go bowling."

Head Coach Matt Rhule was ecstatic about it all in the locker room afterwards. Rhule tweeted a video of him attempting to contain his excitement.

I love these guys - not because they won - but because they stood tall when many would run.



I want to thank last years seniors - they Stood in the Gap and allowed this to happen. I hope their hearts were full today.



Love y’all boys #30for30 pic.twitter.com/2VzqSr6EZ0 — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) November 24, 2018

Rhule told his players, "The bad news is I will see you Friday for bowl practice," which was followed by an eruption of excitement from the Bears.

© 2018 KVUE-TV