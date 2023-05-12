Manchester United and Real Madrid square off at NRG Stadium this summer

It's part of a six-team, eight-game series of matches in the United States.

HOUSTON — Some of the biggest names in sports are coming to Houston this summer as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

The tour consists of eight matches involving six teams in the United States in cities across Texas, California, Nevada and Florida. In Houston, it'll be Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium on Wed., July 26. The matchup will be the first time those two teams have faced each other since 2018.

The tour actually has a couple of Texas stops. The second one will be between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, July 29.

Just in: Real Madrid and Manchester United are coming to NRG Stadium on July 26, per @HCHSA. Part of the Soccer Champions Tour announced Friday.@KHOU — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) May 12, 2023

Below is a full lineup of matches as part of the tour.

Sat., July 22 FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Sun., July 23 Real Madrid vs. AC Milan at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Wed., July 26 Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Wed., July 26 Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Thurs., July 27 Juventus vs. AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Sat., July 29 FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tues., Aug. 1 AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Wed., Aug. 2 Juventus vs. Real Madrid at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL



Houston, we have some BIG news!



🚨Real Madrid and Manchester United are coming to NRG Stadium on July 26! 🚨#WeAreHoustonSports pic.twitter.com/NgdvCeZczN — Harris County - Houston Sports Authority (@HCHSA) May 12, 2023