Manchester United and Real Madrid square off at NRG Stadium this summer

HOUSTON — Some of the biggest names in sports are coming to Houston this summer as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.
The tour consists of eight matches involving six teams in the United States in cities across Texas, California, Nevada and Florida. In Houston, it'll be Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium on Wed., July 26. The matchup will be the first time those two teams have faced each other since 2018.
The tour actually has a couple of Texas stops. The second one will be between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, July 29.
Below is a full lineup of matches as part of the tour.
- Sat., July 22
- FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
- Sun., July 23
- Real Madrid vs. AC Milan at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA
- Wed., July 26
- Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
- Wed., July 26
- Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- Thurs., July 27
- Juventus vs. AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA
- Sat., July 29
- FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
- Tues., Aug. 1
- AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
- Wed., Aug. 2
- Juventus vs. Real Madrid at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tues., May 16, with the general on-sale ticket access beginning on Fri., May 19. You can sign up at www.SoccerChampionsTour.com.