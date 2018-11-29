AUSTIN — Age is just a number.

At age 67, Mack Brown is retiring from his broadcast gig at ESPN to return to coaching full time at a familiar place. Earlier this week, Brown returned to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to coach again.

DYK?: Mack Brown won more college football games than any coach in the country from 1990-2013. Now the soon-to-be @cfbhall inductee is returning to #UNC ⬇️ #GoHeels #MackIsBack https://t.co/YRJQoMQgxg — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) November 28, 2018

At Chapel Hill, Brown won 69-games in 10 seasons as the Tar Heels head coach from 1988 to 1997. UNC won 45 games during Brown's final five seasons of that first stint.

Brown won 17 games combined during the first four seasons of his head coaching career at Appalachian State and Tulane. Mack elevated his status as a head coach at Texas, where he won 158 games from 1998 to 2013 -- second only to the late legendary coach Darrel K. Royal.

Brown's teams at Texas played for a pair of national championships, winning it all in 2005.

His 244 career wins earned him a spot into the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018.

Join us in celebrating coach Mack Brown on his induction into the @cfbhall on Tuesday!



Use #MackHoF and wish him congratulations! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/MZmgo6wZqB — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) November 29, 2018

Next Tuesday, Brown will officially receive this high honor when he is enshrined along with 12 others, including former Rice running back Trevor Cobb, former Penn State quarterback Kerry Collins, former Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson, and legendary Virginia Tech Head Coach Frank Beamer.

The ceremony will take place on Dec. 4 in New York City.

