Reports say former University of Texas coach Mack Brown is going to coach at North Carolina.

KVUE’s Terri Gruca talked to Brown recently, and he told her that he would consider going back to the sidelines.

"I've interviewed a couple of places," Brown told Terri. "Sally and I have talked about it. I won't go back unless it's somewhere that they really need us, it's somewhere we want to live and it's something that Sally would like to do as well. None of the jobs are ones we thought would be good for us, but never say never."

Brown, who coached the Longhorns from 1998 to 2013, was head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels from 1988 to 1997. That was where he made a name for himself as a coach, turning North Carolina from a last place team to national championship contender.

North Carolina went 1-10 in each of Brown's first two years, and he likes to joke about how close he came to losing his job. But they had a winning record in the eight years that followed, losing only one game his last year in 1997.

Brown's record at North Carolina, 1988-1997:

1988: 1-10

1989: 1-10

1990: 6-4-1

1991: 7-4

1992: 9-3

1993: 10-3

1994: 8-4

1995: 7-5

1996: 10-2

1997: 10-1

Brown left before the 1997 Bowl Game to take over at Texas after John Mackovic lost his job as football coach.

Brown won at least nine games in each of his first 11 years at Texas, winning a National Championship in the 2005 season.

Brown has been an analyst for ABC and ESPN since he stepped away from coaching after an 8-5 season with Texas in 2013. But five years away is nothing compared to what former coach Dick Vermeil did as a coach/broadcaster.

"I talked to Dick Vermeil when I first quit, and he waited 17 years before he went back," Brown said.

Vermeil took the Eagles to the Super Bowl in the 1980 season and then returned in 1999 with the Rams, winning the NFL Championship.

Brown, who coached Texas to two National Championship games, would love to follow in those footsteps and get another title.

North Carolina opens the 2019 season on August 31 against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina's head coach Will Muschamp was named "coach in waiting" under Mack Brown in 2008. There was speculation that Brown would have stepped down had Texas beaten Alabama to win the 2009 National Championship. Alabama won that game and Brown returned in 2010, only to suffer his only losing season at Texas, going 5-7.

Muschamp left after that season to take the head coaching job at Florida.

