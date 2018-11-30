AUSTIN — Since the second-winningest coach in Texas football history decided to jump back into the coaching biz earlier this week, Mack Brown has been a busy man assembling his North Carolina Tar Heels coaching staff.

It appears Brown is trying to bring the old gang back together with some familiar faces from the not-so-distant past -- some names Longhorn football fans know all too well.

According to reports, such as this one by FootballScoop.com, Greg Robinson is expected to become Brown's defensive coordinator for the third time.

Mack Brown is hiring Greg Robinson and Dre Bly (per our sources)… details at the bottom of the article



https://t.co/ihqsKxbkqQ — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) November 30, 2018

Robinson, 67, was UT's defensive coordinator in 2004 and again in 2013 when Brown made an early-season change firing Manny Diaz after UT was blown at Brigham Young University.

RELATED:

'Return of the Mack!' Former Longhorns football coach introduced as new coach at UNC

'I Owe This Place a Whole Lot' | Mack Brown Officially Back at UNC

Mack Brown will add Hall of Famer to his resume next week

Tim Brewster, who is a highly regarded recruit, followed Brown from North Carolina to Texas and will join him again in Chapel Hill. Brewster confirmed that move on Twitter. He spent one season on Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M.

God Bless Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies!! Amazing year in #Aggieland‼️Gods Plan is taking me home to make The Tarheels great once again!! #LetsGoToWork! — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) November 29, 2018

One name, which has no ties to Texas, is Dre Bly. Brown often commented about Bly during his time in Austin. Bly, a 2014 College Football Hall of Famer, was an All-American defensive back for Brown during his first stint at UNC. Bly wil be Brown's defensive backs coach.

Dre Bly is returning to Chapel Hill as the new Defensive Backs Coach. All-American at UNC in '96 and '97 under Mack Brown. pic.twitter.com/v8495fP9FY — Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) November 29, 2018

© 2018 KVUE-TV