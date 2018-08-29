AUSTIN, Texas — It's called a home-and-home series. It's when big college teams like Texas set up non-conference games against other big time schools.

Each team plays a home game and it's usually in back-to-back years. In 2017, Maryland played at Texas. In 2018, Texas is at Maryland. Home field advantage is so big in college football that it's hard to find times when the visiting team wins both games.

Over the last 40 years of Longhorn football, when facing non-conference opponents, it's only happened six times.

Texas won at Stanford in 1985, but lost at home in 1986.

Penn State won in Austin in 1989, but UT shocked the nation in 1990 by getting the upset in Happy Valley.

Arkansas beat Texas at DKR in 2003, but the Longhorns got the win in Fayetteville in 2004.

The Longhorns won the big game against Ohio State in Columbus in 2005 and went on to win the National Championship.

However, the Buckeyes did the same thing in Austin in 2006 and went on to play in the National Championship Game.

UCLA shocked Texas in Austin in 2010, when the Horns suffered a losing record, but the Longhorns got revenge at the Rose Bowl in 2011.

Texas won on the road at Ole Miss in 2012, but the Rebels won in Austin in 2013.

Six instances when it happened, but that's in over 40 years of matchups. Texas has had home-and-home series with Auburn, Missouri, BYU, Mississippi State, Colorado, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Houston, North Carolina, Tulane, Wyoming, Rice, Notre Dame and California-Berkley over the last 40 years. There were wins and losses, but never both visiting teams securing victories.

Texas has a chance to add to that total with a win in Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins won the 2017 season opener 51-41 in Austin.

Tom Herman knows Maryland will be confident.

"They've got really, really, really good players," Herman said. "Really good players. That was very evident last year. They've got a lot of team speed."

Saturday's game kicks off at 11 a.m. CST.

