ARLINGTON, Texas — Tom Herman's Longhorns will be the visitor's for Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington against rival, Oklahoma.

Since the Sooners are number one seed or first place, OU will be the designated home team.

Home teams usually wear dark colored jerseys, but the Sooners opted for an alternate uniform, the road Roughrider alternates.

🚨🚨🚨 IT'S HAPPENING 🚨🚨🚨#Sooners will wear their road Roughrider alternate uniforms for this Saturday's #Big12Championship game against Texas. pic.twitter.com/Ivqkh2zOXJ — Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) November 29, 2018

The Sooners have won 20-straight true road games and are 5-0 when wearing this uniform.

1️⃣9️⃣ straight true road wins

4️⃣-0️⃣ in the road Rough Riders



Let's roll!#ChampionshipNovember pic.twitter.com/OV0Ocjrksl — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 23, 2018

So, this means the Longhorns will wear their traditional home burnt orange on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Big 12 Championship Game is 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Big 12 Championship Game is 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

