Longhorns Spring Game Preview: Storylines to watch for on Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — The first time fans get to see the 2023 Longhorns on the field comes in the annual Orange-White game. The Longhorns roster will be split into two teams, and will play each other inside of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium.

There are several storylines that fans should know before the game kicks off.

QB Situation

For the first time since arriving at Texas, head coach Steve Sarkisian has had a solidified starting quarterback through all of spring practice. Quinn Ewers started as a redshirt freshman in 2022, encountered some growing pains, and is ready to take a step forward as a sophomore. In addition to Ewers, fans will see 5-star recruit Arch Manning, and former 4-star recruit Maalik Murphy.

"Some people may think well 'we've got one guy'--I think we've got three quality players... Quinn is naturally a step ahead of everybody with the experience that he has, we're now getting a full dose of Maalik, I feel good about him, and I think Arch, just 13 practices into college football is performing well."

-Steve Sarkisian, Texas Head Football Coach

Elevated Pass Rush

At the beginning of spring practice, Steve Sarkisian said the team needed to improve in its deep passing game on offense, and its ability to pressure the quarterback on defense.

Last year's leading sacker, Barryn Sorrell, returns, and says his goal is to get double digit sacks this season (5.5 sacks in 2022). With Sorrell poised for a big junior year, there are two others who could join him in applying pressure.

"One guy that stands out to me who at times i feel like is unblockable is Byron Murphy, and that's internal pressure... this guy is so active, so strong, so quick and he's very smart. He has presented some real issues."

-Steve Sarkisian

"I'm definitely excited to see what [Ethan] Burke can do, on the opposite edge. As a defensive line it's not just one person, so we're looking for that final piece. I'm excited to see what Burke can do Saturday and what he can do in games."

-Barryn Sorrell

Teams are Top-Secret

There are multiple ways to select teams for a spring game. Some schools appoint assistant coaches, or players, as team captains and ask them to draft two different groups--the Longhorns took a different approach. They're waiting until the last minute to reveal the rosters--players did not know which team they would represent, on Thursday morning... but their head coach does.

"I'm the commissioner and the team owner, I'm picking the teams."

-Steve Sarkisian

The Orange-White game begins with an autograph signing on Bevo Blvd at 9am, kickoff is scheduled for 1pm.

