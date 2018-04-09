AUSTIN — He hasn't been a quarterback on the roster of a National Football League roster since March of 2017, but Colin Kaepernick's presence remains in the NFL due to his protest of "social justice issues."

Kaepernick initiated the movement of kneeling during the national anthem prior to NFL games.

On Monday, the Nike Corporation released its 30th anniversary of the company's "Just Do It" campaign, which includes Kaepernick.

Kaepernick tweeted, "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. # JustDoIt."

"The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities," Jocelyn Moore, the NFL's executive vice president of communications and public affairs, said in a statement. "The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."

Kapernick's movement continues to draw criticism and praise, including from members of the Texas Longhorns football team.

"I applaud that and I'm happy to see where that will go," said Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu.

"I support what he's talking about. I wasn't surprised. It was a good thing," said Texas running back Tre Watson.

