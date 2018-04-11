AUSTIN — For the second straight week, the Texas Longhorns lost by single digits late in a critical conference game.

This time they fell to West Virginia on a last second 2-point conversion by quarterback Will Grier, which lifted the Mountaineers to a 42-41 win.

A day after Texas’ second straight defeat, the Longhorns remain at No. 15 in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. West Virginia moved up to No. 7 following the road win.

Next up, Texas hits the road to face Texas Tech. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

