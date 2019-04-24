SAN MARCOS, Texas — The slump continues for the Longhorns.

The Texas baseball team fell to 4-8 in April after dropping a 7-6 decision at Texas State.

It appeared the Longhorns flipped their fortunes in the seventh inning when third baseman Ryan Reynolds smashed a grand slam, giving Texas the lead, 6-3.

Even the Longhorns' defense backed the lead in the eighth inning when Duke Ellis robbed the Bobcats of a base hit in center field.

But then the ninth inning happened. The bullpen failures continued.

Texas State rallied for four runs in their final at-bat, a walk-off, 7-6 win.

Texas fall to 24-19 as they face an urgent situation beginning with their Big 12 series against West Virginia at Disch-Falk Field on Friday.