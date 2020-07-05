AUSTIN, Texas — One thing that almost every college athlete has in common is that they love their mom.

One thing that every Longhorn mom has in common is that each has a story – from Regina Omenihu, who sends her son, former Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu, Bible verses every morning, to Texas middle blocker Brionne Butler's mom, Javonne Grant, who is second in NCAA volleyball history in career kills.

Four current and former Texas stars recently shared some of their best "mom stories" with KVUE and told us how much they love and admire the women who raised them.

"[My mom] is just that person who I know is always there for me, and has my back," said Butler.

"My mom is my support system through everything" said Omenihu. "[She] thinks I'm the best thing since sliced bread."

"[My mom] has been everything, whether it be a friend, a mother or if she gets on my butt," said Texas safety Caden Sterns.

"[Having] someone who always supports you through your ups and downs and has your back no matter what and is always with you through everything, is something that you more 'feel' than you 'say,'" said Texas shortstop Trey Faltine.

Moms weighed in on the conversation too, calling parenthood "life-changing" and "a blessing," while also admitting sometimes they "get on [their children's] nerves too."

