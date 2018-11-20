AUSTIN — Nov. 19, 2016, is a date a majority of the Longhorns remember all too well.

“Awful feeling, I don’t want to feel again,” said Texas receiver, Colin Johnson.

It was the day Texas lost a football game to Kansas for the first time since 1938.

Uh Bill Snyder wasn't even born the last time Kansas beat Texas before tonight (1938). — Paul Myerberg (@PaulMyerberg) November 20, 2016

Jokes were made, as people took to Twitter commenting on the huge loss.

Internet, you wanted a Titanic version of Kansas beating Texas in football, well by God you've got it. pic.twitter.com/luxOZYGz8A — Barstool KU (@BarstoolKU) July 10, 2017

The criticism was relentless, and that 24-21 loss ultimately cost Charlie Strong his job as the Texas head coach.

The Longhorns return to the scene of the crime on Friday. It will be Tom Herman’s first Lawrence experience as head coach of Texas, but this will be a much different version of the Longhorns than the ones who lost at KU two years ago.

“We’re tougher compared to who we were then,” said Texas receiver, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey.

Yeah, and UT has dreams of hoisting a championship trophy. If Texas beats the Jayhawks, the Horns will play for the Big 12 Championship against either Oklahoma or West Virginia.

So, that 1-0 mentality instilled by Tom Herman and short term memory would benefit Texas.

“My memory of that day is vague,” said Charles Omenihu.

But, Omenihu’s buddy on the defensive line, Chris Nelson knows him all too well. “I’m pretty sure Charles remembers that game," said Nelson.

Omenihu did say he learned a valuable lesson from that embarrassment in Lawrence, Kansas.

"As a program I learned you have to treat each opponent like it’s Oklahoma,” said Omenihu.

