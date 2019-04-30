AUSTIN, Texas — It was a bag of mixed opinions about the 2019 NFL Draft class involving the Texas Longhorns football program.

Only two Longhorns were selected. Defensive end Charles Omenihu was selected in the fifth round by the Houston Texans, and the Minnesota Vikings selected defensive back Kris Boyd in the seventh and final round.

Both Omenihu and Boyd expressed their emotions and gratitude on social media.

Since 2015, 13 Longhorns have been selected in the NFL Draft, including Omenihu and Boyd.

But -- the shocker if you will -- may be the fact linebacker Gary Johnson was not selected or receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey didn't receive a call after opting not to return to UT for his senior season.

Instead, both Johnson and Humphrey received undrafted free agent contract opportunities, Johnson with the Kansas City Chiefs and Humphrey with the New Orleans Saints.

Nine other Longhorns received undrafted free agent opportunities.

Offensive lineman Elijah Rodriguez will join Lil' Jordan Humphrey in the Saints rookie mini-camp.

A pair of Longhorns received opportunities with the defending Super Bowl champions, New England. Tight end Andrew Beck and Westlake High School product Calvin Anderson, who was a graduate transfer offensive lineman from Rice University, will both have an opportunity to earn a spot on the Patriots' roster.

Fellow Westlake Chaparral Breckyn Hager received an opportunity with the New York Giants.

The Nelly rub may become a thing in Pittsburgh. Defensive tackle Chris Nelson received an opportunity with the Steelers, a franchise where former Longhorn defensive lineman great Casey Hampton made a name for himself.

Defensive back Davante Davis will have an opportunity to make the Seattle Seahawks' roster with former Longhorns Poona Ford, Michael Dickson and Tyrone Swoopes.

Offensive lineman Patrick Vahe will report to the Baltimore Ravens' rookie training camp.

Linebacker Anthony Wheeler is headed to Arizona and defensive back P.J. Locke III will join Chris Nelson in Pittsburgh.

In all, 13 Longhorns from the Sugar Bowl championship team have an opportunity to claim NFL roster spots.