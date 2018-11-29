AUSTIN — The Texas Longhorns will head out to Arlignton,Texas, Friday morning to prepare for the Big 12 Championship game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Saturday's rematch of one of the best rivalries in college football will be the Longhorns' sixth appearance in a Big 12 Championship game.

The Longhorns will depart from the south end of DKR Memorial Stadium at 10:30 a.m. The Longhorn Band, Texas Cheerleaders and fellow longhorns fans will be there to join them for a Texas-sized send-off as they depart for the AT&T Stadium.

If you'd like to participate in the send-off, parking will be free in the Manor Garage on a first come, first served basis. Fans must enter Manor Garage from Red Rover Street and Clyde Littlefield Drive.

You can watch the Big 12 Championship game on KVUE Saturday at 11 a.m. Hook 'Em!

