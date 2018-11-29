AUSTIN — The Texas Longhorns headed out to Arlington,Texas, Friday morning to prepare for the Big 12 Championship game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Icon Sportswire

The Longhorns players departed from the south end of Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium at 10:30 a.m. The Longhorn Band, Texas Cheerleaders and fellow longhorns fans were there to join them for a Texas-sized send-off as they departed for the AT&T Stadium.

Saturday's rematch of one of the best rivalries in college football will be the Longhorns' sixth appearance in a Big 12 Championship game.

Hook 'Em!

