AUSTIN — The sign of a stable college football program is when the annual turnover of talent is replaced by talent of a similar caliber, which understands the expectations to perform.

The 2018 off-season was one in which UT lost half a dozen key defensive stars to the National Football League, three of which opted to enter the NFL Draft opposed to returning for their senior seasons at Texas.

"They leave kind of a legacy for us, that Deshon (Elliott) is a good example. A semifinalist for the Thorpe (award for best defensive back in the country), like Caden Stern (freshman defensive back), this is what I did and Malik Jefferson to Gary Johnson, maybe I was the player of the year in this league (Big 12)," said Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

The rise of the expectations of the current UT underclassmen and the level of attention to detail and translating to the field on game day is the direct effect of the Longhorns of recent past.

"The one thing that those guys did was say, 'You guys can do this,'" said Orlando.

The Texas defense is expected to ride the wave of momentum gained last season under Orlando's guidance. The Horns' rushing defense finished sixth in the country in 2017, allowing only 105.7 yards per game. Despite the losses to graduation and to the NFL, the defense is expected another leap of progress with guys like Chris Nelson (defensive tackle), Kris Boyd (cornerback), Malcolm Roach (defensive end), Breckyn Hager (defensive end), Gary Johnson (linebacker), Charles Omenihu (defensive end), Anthony Wheeler (linebacker), Caden Sterns (safety), Brandon Jones (safety), Davante Davis (cornerback), and P.J. Locke III (cornerback).

All of them have a grasp of the standard to perform in year two of the Tom Herman era.

"I think there's a lot more people starting to think that way. I think in the past they probably didnt. I think they probably said, 'If I can make three plays, I'm good,'" said Orlando. "But now it's like, 'OK, if I can be the next Poona Ford, that's what I'm trying to get accomplished.'"

Orlando did say that Herman asked him early on during a practice, "Who is your dude?" Orlando told Herman, it's Brandon Jones, the junior from Nacogdoches.

