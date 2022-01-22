Longhorns beat Oklahoma State, 56-51

The Longhorns snapped their two-game losing streak Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 14 points and made two free throws with five seconds remaining, and No. 23 Texas defeated Oklahoma State 56-51 to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Longhorns won after going more than 10 minutes without scoring in the first half. Tre Mitchell scored 12 for Texas, including a bank shot in the lane with 56 seconds left. Timmy Allen had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Courtney Ramey added 10 points, including a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

Bryce Thompson scored a career-best 20 for Oklahoma State, including a layup with six seconds left before Carr’s free throws.

"Certainly wasn't by design, but to be down at half and then to really go out and win the game in the last 20 minutes was just a great sign, lesson and experience for our players," Texas Head Coach Chris Beard said after the game. "We haven't pulled that one off yet this year and that was nice to do."

Texas lost at Oklahoma State by 13 points just two weeks ago and then lost the Kansas State more recently. But on Saturday, the Longhorns ended their losing streak and got a Big 12 win they desperately needed.

The Longhorns are now 4-3 in conference play. They head up to Fort Worth this week to take on TCU on Tuesday before the Big 12/SEC challenge starts next weekend.