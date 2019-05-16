AUSTIN, Texas — Due to anticipated severe weather on Saturday, UT baseball's Big 12 series against Oklahoma will conclude on Friday with a doubleheader at Disch-Falk Field.

The series begins Thursday evening and will conclude Friday with the doubleheader, back-to-back games.

Game two of the series will begin at 1 p.m. and the series finale is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The scenario is simple for the Longhorns, Texas must sweep Oklahoma to earn one of the eight spots in the Big 12 postseason tournament in Oklahoma City next week.

If Kansas sweeps their series against Kansas State, Texas can afford one loss to the Sooners.

