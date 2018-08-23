AUSTIN — Texas sophomore receiver Davion Curtis is leaving the Longhorns.

The Temple native intends to transfer after playing in only one game for UT.

“After a lot of thought and prayer and talking things through with my family, I’ve made the decision to transfer from The University of Texas," Curtis said. "It was a very tough decision because of how much this team means to me, but getting a new start is something I felt like I needed to do for my future."

Curtis redshirted his first year on campus in 2016 and only saw action in one game, against Baylor. He didn't catch a pass.

"I love my teammates like my brothers, have made a lot of memories with them and I’m always going to be pulling for them," Curtis said. "I want to thank Coach Herman, Coach Mehringer, Coach Meekins and all of the staff for coaching me and helping me grow as a person. I also want to thank Coach Strong and Coach Traylor for giving me the opportunity to come to Texas. My path is leading me in a different direction, but I’ll always be a Longhorn.”

